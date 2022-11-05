Wir machen Musik

Caught at the window just before an air-raid warning (WWII) composer Paul tells how he met his wive Anni, a revue star and song writer, how he handled the courtship and the early years of his marriage, inspite of some professional conflicts - his operas were flops, while his wive had one success after the other - they finally found out how they could help each other.
|Viktor de Kowa
|Karl Zimmermann
|Grethe Weiser
|Monika Bratzberger
|Rolf Weih
|Peter Schäfer
|Victor Janson
|Direktor Pröschke
|Karl Hannemann
|Ewald Wenck
