Not Available

Wir machen Musik

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Caught at the window just before an air-raid warning (WWII) composer Paul tells how he met his wive Anni, a revue star and song writer, how he handled the courtship and the early years of his marriage, inspite of some professional conflicts - his operas were flops, while his wive had one success after the other - they finally found out how they could help each other.

Cast

Viktor de KowaKarl Zimmermann
Grethe WeiserMonika Bratzberger
Rolf WeihPeter Schäfer
Victor JansonDirektor Pröschke
Karl Hannemann
Ewald Wenck

View Full Cast >

Images