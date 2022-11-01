Not Available

Wise Girl

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Snooty heiress decides to track down her dead sister's kids, who are living a Bohemian life with their uncle in Greenwich Village. Once she finds them, she discovers that the Bohemian life is fun and free of the constraints her country-club life places on her. But she decides to take the uncle to court anyway to free him from the kids so he can paint.

Cast

Miriam HopkinsSusan Fletcher
Ray MillandJohn O'Halloran
Walter AbelKarl
Henry StephensonMr. Fletcher
Alec CraigDermont O'Neil
Guinn WilliamsMike

