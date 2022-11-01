Snooty heiress decides to track down her dead sister's kids, who are living a Bohemian life with their uncle in Greenwich Village. Once she finds them, she discovers that the Bohemian life is fun and free of the constraints her country-club life places on her. But she decides to take the uncle to court anyway to free him from the kids so he can paint.
|Miriam Hopkins
|Susan Fletcher
|Ray Milland
|John O'Halloran
|Walter Abel
|Karl
|Henry Stephenson
|Mr. Fletcher
|Alec Craig
|Dermont O'Neil
|Guinn Williams
|Mike
