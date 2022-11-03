Not Available

After completing his medical studies, Gopal (Rajendra Kumar) takes a break and goes on holiday in Kashmir. There he meets with Usha (Sadhana) and both fall in love with each other. Back home, Gopal has a close friend, Ramesh (Feroze Khan), whose dad (Brahm Bhardwaj) wants him to marry Usha as an arranged marriage. Ramesh likes Usha and is willing to marry her. In the meantime, Gopal finds out that Ramesh is going to be married to Usha and decides not to pursue his romance with Usha. When Ramesh and Gopal's sister, Sarla (Nazima) convince Gopal that Usha only loves him, he reveals a dark secret to them, which may convince them that he is not right for Usha.