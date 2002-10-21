2002

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled

  • Horror

Release Date

October 21st, 2002

Studio

Paquin Entertainment Group

The unspeakable evil of the soul-devouring djinn rises again in this fourth electrifying installment of the unstoppable Wishmaster horror legacy! But now, as a host of new victims see their most nightmarish wishes come true, the world faces the ultimate demonic terror: an onslaught of multiple djinns hell-bent on destroying everything in their path!

Cast

Tara Spencer-NairnLisa Burnley
Jason ThompsonSam
John NovakDjinn
John Benjamin MartinDouglas Hollister
Mariam BernsteinJennifer
Victor WebsterHunter

