The deserted island hotel hides a dark and sinister secret. Hundreds of years ago a witch held sway there, dominating her coven and spreading an evil that has seeped deep into earth. Two centuries later, a photographer and his virginal fiance sneak onto the island to research its gruesome history.Soon all will find themselves falling victim to a horror that has survived the ages....
|Linda Blair
|Jane Brooks
|Catherine Hickland
|Linda Sullivan
|Hildegard Knef
|Lady in Black
|Annie Ross
|Rose Brooks
|Leslie Cumming
|Leslie
|Robert Champagne
|Freddie Brooks
