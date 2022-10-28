1989

Witchery

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 5th, 1989

Studio

Filmirage

The deserted island hotel hides a dark and sinister secret. Hundreds of years ago a witch held sway there, dominating her coven and spreading an evil that has seeped deep into earth. Two centuries later, a photographer and his virginal fiance sneak onto the island to research its gruesome history.Soon all will find themselves falling victim to a horror that has survived the ages....

Cast

Linda BlairJane Brooks
Catherine HicklandLinda Sullivan
Hildegard KnefLady in Black
Annie RossRose Brooks
Leslie CummingLeslie
Robert ChampagneFreddie Brooks

View Full Cast >

Images