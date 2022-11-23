Ready for a hilarious adventure? Hop aboard a broomstick for this tale of two dim-witted witches who accidentally turn their sister into a jack-o-lantern on Halloween...and that's just the beginning of the story. Join the silly sisters as they turn a typical suburban town topsy-turvy with their inept attempts to rescue their sister-turned-pumpkin on Halloween night. Watch them fly around town, go trick-or-treating for the first time, and pop in on a children's Halloween party. These "Witches in Stitches" will delight children with their entertaining tactics and humorous happenings. This is one Halloween story that can be enjoyed all year long!
