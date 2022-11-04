With a Song in My Heart

Jane Froman (Susan Hayward), an aspiring songstress, lands a job in radio with help from pianist Don Ross (David Wayne), whom she later marries. Jane's popularity soars, and she leaves on a European tour... but her plane crashes in Lisbon, and she is partially crippled. Unable to walk without crutches, Jane nevertheless goes on to entertain the Allied troops in World War II.
|Rory Calhoun
|John Burn
|David Wayne
|Don Ross
|Thelma Ritter
|Clancy
|Robert Wagner
|GI paratrooper
|Helen Westcott
|Jennifer March
|Una Merkel
|Sister Marie
View Full Cast >