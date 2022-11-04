1952

With a Song in My Heart

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 2nd, 1952

Studio

Not Available

Jane Froman (Susan Hayward), an aspiring songstress, lands a job in radio with help from pianist Don Ross (David Wayne), whom she later marries. Jane's popularity soars, and she leaves on a European tour... but her plane crashes in Lisbon, and she is partially crippled. Unable to walk without crutches, Jane nevertheless goes on to entertain the Allied troops in World War II.

Cast

Rory CalhounJohn Burn
David WayneDon Ross
Thelma RitterClancy
Robert WagnerGI paratrooper
Helen WestcottJennifer March
Una MerkelSister Marie

