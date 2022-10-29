Not Available

With without women

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Spentzos Films

Until they arrived to find your first love ? Was repressed them! Two friends around 40 and quite different - one outgoing family man with a weakness in the fair sex and the other broke , cranky and just split - beginning a journey searching for the idol of the teenage years ! This is Nadia , the " good " school , rumored to have been a nun in a convent somewhere in Ilia . In reality, however , Nadia is not as innocent as I expected ... the old classmate has become the face of the underworld and so the two friends get into bizarre adventures and unexpected hazards ...

Cast

Thodoris Atheridis
Smaragda Karydi
Dimitris Imelos
Yannis Stankoglou
Dinos Karidis
Ioannis Papazisis

View Full Cast >

Images