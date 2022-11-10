1988

Without a Clue

  • Comedy
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 20th, 1988

Studio

Orion Pictures

Sherlock Holmes is as dashing as ever, but with a little secret: Dr. Watson is the brains behind the operation. When Reginald Kincaid, the actor he has hired to play Holmes becomes insufferable, Watson fires him and tries to go out on his own, but finds that he has done too good a job building Holmes up in the public's mind.

Cast

Ben KingsleyDr. John Watson
Jeffrey JonesInspector Lestrade
Lysette AnthonyImpostor Leslie Giles
Nigel DavenportLord Smithwick
Peter CookGreenhough
Gregor FisherBobby at Warehouse

