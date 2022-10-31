Without Direction

Not Available

Sin Ruta is a two-way narrative attempting to open up the discussion on illegal migration across two worlds and reflect on social issues in smaller countries. Teo is a gay musician from the southeastern region of Guatemala, who longs to go to America. On his way to Mexico he is brutally attacked after a group of men discover he's gay and ends up in the hospital of a small town. There he meets Ray, an American doctor, who abandoned his country after accidentally killing one of his patients. The fate of each of the characters is altered after they meet, challenging their beliefs about the ideal country and questioning their decisions for fleeing. While Teo wonders whether things will actually be better for him in the US, Ray finds himself having to flee once again after almost killing another patient.