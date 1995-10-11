1995

Without Evidence

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Release Date

October 11th, 1995

It is based on the true story of Michael Francke, who was the Head of Corrections for the state of Oregon before being murdered. Just before his murder, Francke visits his brother and informs him of a drug ring involving his prison colleagues. When Michael is killed, his brother begins his own investigation into the murder, leading him to more lies and deceit.

Cast

Scott PlankKevin Francke
Anna GunnLiz Godlove
Angelina JolieJodie Swearingen
Andrew PrineJohn Nelson
Paul PerriSgt. Unsoeld
Kristen PeckinpahKatie Francke

