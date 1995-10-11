Without Evidence

It is based on the true story of Michael Francke, who was the Head of Corrections for the state of Oregon before being murdered. Just before his murder, Francke visits his brother and informs him of a drug ring involving his prison colleagues. When Michael is killed, his brother begins his own investigation into the murder, leading him to more lies and deceit.
|Scott Plank
|Kevin Francke
|Anna Gunn
|Liz Godlove
|Angelina Jolie
|Jodie Swearingen
|Andrew Prine
|John Nelson
|Paul Perri
|Sgt. Unsoeld
|Kristen Peckinpah
|Katie Francke
