Without Family

  • Drama
  • Family

Young Remi, a foundling, lives on the farm run by his impoverished foster parents. When their money runs out, unbeknown to his foster-mother, Rémi is sold by his hard-hearted foster father to an old street performer named Vitalis. Vitalis was once a famous opera singer, but became destitute after a tragic love affair.

Cast

Pierre RichardVitalo Pedrotti
Veronica FerresComtesse Johanna
Marianne SägebrechtMère Barberin
Bernard FressonPadrone Garofoli
Marcel DossogneCharles Fontane
Philippe NahonBarberin

