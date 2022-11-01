Without Family

Young Remi, a foundling, lives on the farm run by his impoverished foster parents. When their money runs out, unbeknown to his foster-mother, Rémi is sold by his hard-hearted foster father to an old street performer named Vitalis. Vitalis was once a famous opera singer, but became destitute after a tragic love affair.
|Pierre Richard
|Vitalo Pedrotti
|Veronica Ferres
|Comtesse Johanna
|Marianne Sägebrecht
|Mère Barberin
|Bernard Fresson
|Padrone Garofoli
|Marcel Dossogne
|Charles Fontane
|Philippe Nahon
|Barberin
