Witless Protection

The story centers on a small-town sheriff who witnesses what he believes is a kidnapping and rushes to rescue a woman. The kidnappers turn out to be FBI agents assigned to protect her and deliver her to a big Enron-type corruption trial in Chicago but are later found to be on the take and are villains who are bent on killing her
|Ivana Miličević
|Madeleine
|Jenny McCarthy
|Connie
|Yaphet Kotto
|Ricardo Bodi
|Peter Stormare
|Arthur Grimsley
|Eric Roberts
|Wilford Duvall
|Joe Mantegna
|Dr. Rondog 'Doc' Savage
View Full Cast >