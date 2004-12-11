2004

WMD: Weapons of Mass Deception

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 11th, 2004

Studio

Globalvision

There were two wars in Iraq--a military assault and a media war. The former was well-covered; the latter was not. Until now... Independent filmmaker, Emmy-award winningTV journalist, author and media critic, Danny Schechter turns the cameras on the role of the media. His new film, WMD, is an outspoken assessment of how Pentagon propaganda and media complicity misled the American people...

Cast

Peter ArnettHimself
George W. BushHimself
Dick CheneyHimself
Maurice HincheyHimself
Nicholas JohnsonHimself
David MarrHimself

