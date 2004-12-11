WMD: Weapons of Mass Deception

There were two wars in Iraq--a military assault and a media war. The former was well-covered; the latter was not. Until now... Independent filmmaker, Emmy-award winningTV journalist, author and media critic, Danny Schechter turns the cameras on the role of the media. His new film, WMD, is an outspoken assessment of how Pentagon propaganda and media complicity misled the American people...
|Peter Arnett
|Himself
|George W. Bush
|Himself
|Dick Cheney
|Himself
|Maurice Hinchey
|Himself
|Nicholas Johnson
|Himself
|David Marr
|Himself
View Full Cast >