Woken

  Science Fiction
  Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fantastic Films

In a post-apocalyptic world, the isle provides a safe haven from a pandemic that has decimated earth. Anna wake up pregnant and unable to remember who her husband is. Nor does Anna recognize Helen and Peter who are supposedly helping her get her health back. Disbelief in what she is being told leads to a horrible revelation and Anna having to contend with existential issues brought on by man’s destruction of the planet.

Cast

Erin KellymanAnna
Maxine PeakeHelen
Peter McDonaldDoctor Henry
Ivanno JeremiahJames
Corrado InvernizziPeter
