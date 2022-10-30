Not Available

Wolfhound

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Colum Kennedy went with his family to an Irish village to visit the places of origin of their ancestors. Once he arrived in the village realizes that the community is populated by beastly shape-shifting beings able to transform into animals. Colum begins to feel an intense passion for a woman who can transform into a wolf and must make a choice: return to his family and bring her home or to give in to temptation.

Cast

Julie Lynn CialiniSiobahn
Regina Russell BanaliFantasy Woman (uncredited)
Julie K. SmithFantasy Woman

