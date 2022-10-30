Colum Kennedy went with his family to an Irish village to visit the places of origin of their ancestors. Once he arrived in the village realizes that the community is populated by beastly shape-shifting beings able to transform into animals. Colum begins to feel an intense passion for a woman who can transform into a wolf and must make a choice: return to his family and bring her home or to give in to temptation.
|Julie Lynn Cialini
|Siobahn
|Regina Russell Banali
|Fantasy Woman (uncredited)
|Julie K. Smith
|Fantasy Woman
View Full Cast >