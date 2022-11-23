Not Available

Wolfwalkers

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cartoon Saloon

In a time of superstition and magic, when wolves are seen as demonic and nature an evil to be tamed, a young apprentice hunter comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack. But when she saves a wild native girl, their friendship leads her to discover the world of the Wolfwalkers and transform her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

Cast

Honor KneafseyRobyn Goodfellowe (voice)
Sean BeanBill Goodfellowe (voice)
Simon McBurneyLord Protector Cromwell (voice)
Eva WhittakerMebh MacTíre (voice)
Tommy TiernanSean Óg (voice)
Maria Doyle KennedyMoll MacTíre (voice)

