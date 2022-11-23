In a time of superstition and magic, when wolves are seen as demonic and nature an evil to be tamed, a young apprentice hunter comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack. But when she saves a wild native girl, their friendship leads her to discover the world of the Wolfwalkers and transform her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.
|Honor Kneafsey
|Robyn Goodfellowe (voice)
|Sean Bean
|Bill Goodfellowe (voice)
|Simon McBurney
|Lord Protector Cromwell (voice)
|Eva Whittaker
|Mebh MacTíre (voice)
|Tommy Tiernan
|Sean Óg (voice)
|Maria Doyle Kennedy
|Moll MacTíre (voice)
