Not Available

Who's afraid of the Big Bad Wolf? Not Jim and Jamie Dutcher. Raising a pack of gray wolves from puppies, they were able to film their growth, development, and changing behavior. Wolves at Our Door, the sequel to Wolf: Return of a Legend, explores these beautiful animals as they live in America's Northwest. Excellent footage captures the wolves playing with each other and with the Dutchers and allows us a glimpse into another world, one that's not so scary after all. You're sure to see these marvelous beasts differently after watching Wolves at Our Door. --Rob Lightner