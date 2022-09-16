2022

The Woman King

  • Drama
  • History
  • Action

Director

Gina Prince-Bythewood

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 16th, 2022

Studio

TriStar Pictures

A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. The story follows Nanisca, general of the all-female military unit, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit, who together fought the French and neighboring tribes who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.

Cast

Viola DavisNanisca
Thuso MbeduNawi
Lashana Lynch
John BoyegaKing Ghezo
Jayme Lawson
Sheila Atim

