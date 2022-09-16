The Woman King

A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. The story follows Nanisca, general of the all-female military unit, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit, who together fought the French and neighboring tribes who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.
|Viola Davis
|Nanisca
|Thuso Mbedu
|Nawi
|Lashana Lynch
|John Boyega
|King Ghezo
|Jayme Lawson
|Sheila Atim
View Full Cast >