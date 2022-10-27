Connery's character Anthony Richmond schemes to get the fortune of his tyrannical, wheelchair-using tycoon uncle Charles Richmond (Richardson) by persuading Maria, a nurse he employs (Lollobrigida), to marry him. After his uncle's demise Anthony becomes a murder suspect. Lollobrigida's character is the Woman of Straw of the title.
|Sean Connery
|Anthony Richmond
|Ralph Richardson
|Charles Richmond
|Alexander Knox
|Detective Inspector Lomer
|Johnny Sekka
|Thomas
|Peter Madden
|Yacht Captain
|Danny Daniels
|Fenton
View Full Cast >