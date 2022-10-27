1964

Woman of Straw

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 27th, 1964

Studio

Michael Relph Productions

Connery's character Anthony Richmond schemes to get the fortune of his tyrannical, wheelchair-using tycoon uncle Charles Richmond (Richardson) by persuading Maria, a nurse he employs (Lollobrigida), to marry him. After his uncle's demise Anthony becomes a murder suspect. Lollobrigida's character is the Woman of Straw of the title.

Cast

Sean ConneryAnthony Richmond
Ralph RichardsonCharles Richmond
Alexander KnoxDetective Inspector Lomer
Johnny SekkaThomas
Peter MaddenYacht Captain
Danny DanielsFenton

