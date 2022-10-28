1950

Woman on the Run

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 28th, 1950

Studio

Universal Pictures

Frank Johnson, sole witness to a gangland murder, goes into hiding and is trailed by Police Inspector Ferris, on the theory that Frank is trying to escape from possible retaliation. Frank's wife, Eleanor, suspects he is actually running away from their unsuccessful marriage. Aided by a newspaperman, Danny Leggett, Eleanor sets out to locate her husband. The killer is also looking for him, and keeps close tabs on Eleanor.

Cast

Ann SheridanEleanor Johnson
Dennis O'KeefeDan Legget
Robert KeithInspector Martin Ferris
John QualenMaibus
Frank JenksDetective Homer Shaw
Ross ElliottFrank Johnson

