Women in Cages

Carol Jeffries is a naive American woman staying in the Philippines. She is given ten years in prison after being set up by her drug-dealer boyfriend, Rudy. She endures the harsh conditions, sadistic head matron and attempts on her life, then convinces her cell-mates to try to escape with her through the jungle, in spite of the knowledge that ruthless trackers will be sent out after them.
|Roberta Collins
|Stoke
|Jennifer Gan
|Jeff
|Pam Grier
|Alabama
|Bernard Bonnin
|Acosta
|Charlie Davao
|Rudy
|Judith Brown
|Sandy
