Women Workers in Broadcasting Stations

94.6% of Script writers are women in Korea. Script writers are one of the representative job sectors which is well known to have the most non-regular workers in Broadcasting industry. Those women working for broadcasting have decided to form a labor union after suffering from low wages and long hours of labor that have not changed for more than two decades. ‘Labor union’ It reminded us of men in red headbands, vests and scary face! we’ve never thought of this except for considering it as a topic at TV programs we make. This is the first time in our life that we've ever been in a labor union, so too hard for us. We’re tired of our lives, again being beaten by the injustice in our workplace.