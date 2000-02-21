Wonder Boys

Grady (Michael Douglas) is a 50-ish English professor who hasn't had a thing published in years -- not since he wrote his award winning "Great American Novel" 7 years ago. This weekend proves even worse than he could imagine as he finds himself reeling from one misadventure to another in the company of a new wonder boy author.
|Tobey Maguire
|James Leer
|Frances McDormand
|Dean Sara Gaskell
|Katie Holmes
|Hannah Green
|Rip Torn
|Quentin 'Q' Morewood
|Robert Downey Jr.
|Terry Crabtree
|Jane Adams
|Oola
