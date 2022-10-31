1945

Wonder Man

  • Music
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 7th, 1945

Studio

Samuel Goldwyn Productions

Boisterous nightclub entertainer Buzzy Bellew was the witness to a murder committed by gangster Ten Grand Jackson. One night, two of Jackson's thugs kill Buzzy and dump his body in the lake at Prospect Park in Brooklyn. Buzzy comes back as a ghost and summons his bookworm twin, Edwin Dingle, to Prospect Park so that he can help the police nail Jackson.

Cast

Danny KayeEdwin Dingle / Buzzy Bellew
Virginia MayoEllen Shanley
Vera-EllenMidge Mallon
Donald WoodsMonte Rossen
S.Z. SakallSchmidt
Allen JenkinsChimp

Images