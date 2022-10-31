Wonder Seven, a secret group of well-trained government agents in China, has been assigned a case of a computer disc robbery. At first everything seems to go smooth, when a disastrous national conspiracy unravels. Seven gets caught and are forced to strike back. Meanwhile, the leader of Seven, Yip, develops a forbidden romance with a mysterious Japanese lady...
|Li Ning
|Jeffrey
|Kent Cheng
|Fatty
|Roger Kwok
|Steelbar
|Andy Hui Chi-On
|Superman
|Xiong Xin-Xin
|Shaolin Monk
|Hilary Tsui
|Archer Tiny
