Not Available

Wonder Seven

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Splendid Entertainment

Wonder Seven, a secret group of well-trained government agents in China, has been assigned a case of a computer disc robbery. At first everything seems to go smooth, when a disastrous national conspiracy unravels. Seven gets caught and are forced to strike back. Meanwhile, the leader of Seven, Yip, develops a forbidden romance with a mysterious Japanese lady...

Cast

Li NingJeffrey
Kent ChengFatty
Roger KwokSteelbar
Andy Hui Chi-OnSuperman
Xiong Xin-XinShaolin Monk
Hilary TsuiArcher Tiny

View Full Cast >

Images