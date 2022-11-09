Wonder Woman: Who's Afraid of Diana Prince?

Not Available

The first attempt to translate Wonder Woman to the small screen in 1967. Diana lives with her mother close to a United States Air Force base. Much of the film consists of her mother berating Diana about not having a boyfriend. When her mother leaves the room, Diana changes into her Wonder Woman costume and admires her reflection in a mirror. What she sees is not Diana Prince, but rather a sexy super-heroic figure (played by Linda Harrison) who proceeds to preen and pose as the song "Oh, You Beautiful Doll" plays on the soundtrack.