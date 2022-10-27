Not Available

Wonderbroeders

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The story of a group of monks trying to survive in the hectic, materialistic modern world. If the city wants to annex their monastery, which leads to tension between the men. Then the miracle happens: blood flows from the image of Jesus! The monastery is in the spotlight, but whether the men are there with it ... so happy now

Cast

Tricia McAlpinDominicus Moers
Kees HulstAbbot Paulus van Liersen
Egbert Jan WeeberLucas Vlijmen
Thomas AcdaJohannes Grootte
Bert LuppesBishop Heijntjes
Eva DuijvesteinAnnemarie Ternouw

