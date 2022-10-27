Wonderbroeders

The story of a group of monks trying to survive in the hectic, materialistic modern world. If the city wants to annex their monastery, which leads to tension between the men. Then the miracle happens: blood flows from the image of Jesus! The monastery is in the spotlight, but whether the men are there with it ... so happy now
|Tricia McAlpin
|Dominicus Moers
|Kees Hulst
|Abbot Paulus van Liersen
|Egbert Jan Weeber
|Lucas Vlijmen
|Thomas Acda
|Johannes Grootte
|Bert Luppes
|Bishop Heijntjes
|Eva Duijvestein
|Annemarie Ternouw
