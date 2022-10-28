Not Available

Wonderful Nightmare

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Megabox Plus M

By God’s mistake, an arrogant single lawyer turns into a mother of two kids! Yeon-woo, an ambitious lawyer never believes in love is about to start her new job at the biggest law firm in the states. A day before her departure she gets into a car accident and passes out. She arrived in heaven and realizes that she died instead of her namesake. The death manager LEE, to cover his mistake, offers her to live in someone else’s body for one month. Yeon-woo now has to live as a mother of a 6 years old daughter with a mundane officeholder. Will Yeon-woo manage to live as an ordinary housewife?

Cast

Uhm Jung-HwaYeon-woo
Song Seung-HeonSeong-hwan
Kim Sang-hoChief Kim
Seo Shin-AeHa-neul
Ra Mi-RanMi-seon
Lee Jun-hyeokSection chief Choi

Images