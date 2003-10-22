2003

Wonderland

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 22nd, 2003

Studio

Lions Gate Films

On the afternoon of July 1, 1981, Los Angeles police responded to a distress call on Wonderland Avenue and discovered a grisly quadruple homicide. The police investigation that followed uncovered two versions of the events leading up to the brutal murders - both involving legendary porn actor John Holmes. You're about to experience both versions.

Cast

Dylan McDermottDavid Lind
Kate BosworthDawn Schiller
Josh LucasRon Launius
Lisa KudrowSharon Holmes
Eric BogosianEddie Nash
Christina ApplegateSusan Launius

