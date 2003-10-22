On the afternoon of July 1, 1981, Los Angeles police responded to a distress call on Wonderland Avenue and discovered a grisly quadruple homicide. The police investigation that followed uncovered two versions of the events leading up to the brutal murders - both involving legendary porn actor John Holmes. You're about to experience both versions.
|Dylan McDermott
|David Lind
|Kate Bosworth
|Dawn Schiller
|Josh Lucas
|Ron Launius
|Lisa Kudrow
|Sharon Holmes
|Eric Bogosian
|Eddie Nash
|Christina Applegate
|Susan Launius
