Not Available

The World abounds with beautiful structures created by mankind - cities, skyscrapers, edifices, memorials, places of worships, pieces of arts and crafts and even jewelry. 'Wonders Made by Man' takes us through a few known and many other completely unknown structures that most of us may never get to witness in person. Parts 1 and 2 visit Tutankhamen, Machu Pichu, Venice, and more!