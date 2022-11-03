Not Available

Wondrous Oblivion

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

David Wiseman is eleven years old and mad about cricket. He has all the kit but none of the skill. When a Jamaican family moves in next door the father starts giving cricket lessons to David, and becomes close to David's mother. But this is 1960's London, and when the locals start making life difficult for the new arrivals, David has to choose btween fitting and and standing up for his new freinds

Cast

Sam SmithDavid Wiseman
Emily WoofRuth Wiseman
Stanley TownsendVictor
Delroy LindoDennis
Yasmin PaigeLilian
Richard AshtonW.G. Grace

