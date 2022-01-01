1994

Woodstock Diary

August 13th, 1994

Woodstock Diary was originally broadcasted on U.S. TV in August 1994 - in honor of the 25th anniversary of the event. Later it was released on DVD with remastered 5.1 sound. It includes performances not shown in the Woodstock movie but not exclusively. Between the songs there are recent interviews with the producers / organizers of Woodstock Joel Rosenman, John Roberts, Michael Lang, the stage announcer Wavy Gravy and Lisa Law (a member of the Hog Farm who helped out at the festival[1]).

Cast

John SebastianLui-même
Richie HavensLui-même
Country Joe McDonaldHimself
Bert SommersHimself
Ravi ShankarLui-même
Carlos SantanaLui-même

