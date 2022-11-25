Not Available

Wool and snow are white, expressing heat and cold. The communication between them resembles twin brothers, almost evident, almost impenetrable. This work is about the beauty of communication. Twins love, compare and fear one another, but are also connected in another way. The perception of the other, the secrets of proximity, being ourselves and the other in a moment of contact, anticipation, telepathy – these were the axes for our show that searches in the bodies of dancers for the strength to transcend communication. Wool and snow, twin words, almost equal, almost distant.