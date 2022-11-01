WordWorld: Bear's Masterpiece

Not Available

Back on Track: mall train is rushing toward a broken train track! BEAR, FROG ad their WordFriends must rush-on a tiny tricycle-to help fix the track! Will they make it in time to save KANGAROO? Ride'em CowBEAR: BEAR wants to play cowboys with PIG, DOG and DUCK, but she's terrible with rope tricks! With much practice, BEAR becomes a rootin'-tootin' CowBEAR! M is for Map: SHEEP and BEAR get lost in the jungle-and it's almost dark! Adventures SHEEP leads the way on a hunt for the letters M-A-P! Nightlight: The rest of WordWorld is trying to sleep, but BEAR is keeping everyone awake with her all-night racket. Could big ol' BEAR be....afraid of the dark?