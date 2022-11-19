Not Available

WordWorld: Castles in the Sea" features four stories from the PBSKids program "WordWorld." The stories are ""Castles in the Sea," "The Dancing Duck Bonanza," "A Star is Born" and "Tick Tock Space Clock." These stories are fine examples of the program, showing Duck and Shark learning to believe in themselves, how anyone can solve problems with some imagination and smart thinking and how to be a good friend to others. Along the way, they teach literacy and a love of words with fun music and songs and excellent humor.