Working Girl

Witty, romantic look at life in the corporate jungle. Tess McGill is an ambitious secretary with a unique approach for climbing the ladder to success. When her classy, but villainous boss breaks a leg skiing, Tess takes over her office, her apartment and even her wardrobe. She creates a deal with a handsome investment banker that will either take her to the top, or finish her off for good.
|Melanie Griffith
|Tess McGill
|Sigourney Weaver
|Katharine Parker
|Alec Baldwin
|Mick Dugan
|Joan Cusack
|Cyn
|Philip Bosco
|Oren Trask
|Nora Dunn
|Ginny
View Full Cast >