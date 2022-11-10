1988

Working Girl

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

December 19th, 1988

20th Century Fox

Witty, romantic look at life in the corporate jungle. Tess McGill is an ambitious secretary with a unique approach for climbing the ladder to success. When her classy, but villainous boss breaks a leg skiing, Tess takes over her office, her apartment and even her wardrobe. She creates a deal with a handsome investment banker that will either take her to the top, or finish her off for good.

Melanie GriffithTess McGill
Sigourney WeaverKatharine Parker
Alec BaldwinMick Dugan
Joan CusackCyn
Philip BoscoOren Trask
Nora DunnGinny

