World Lethwei Championship 10

    WLC10: Fearless Tigers returned to Mandalay, Myanmar. The event was jointly promoted with Lethwei promoter Great Tiger Group who promoted five bouts after the live international broadcast. The main event for the international broadcast featured Thway Thit Win Hlaing and Burutlek Petchyindee Academy, both previously undefeated in World Lethwei Championship. In the main event, Thway Thit Win Hlaing landed an overhand right to knock Burutlek Petchyindee Academy out to continue his undefeated streak.

