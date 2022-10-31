World Natural Heritage Costa Rica: Guancaste National Park

Not Available

From the coast of the Pacific Ocean, through mangrove forests to the tropical rainforests of Costa Rica - watch the ancient forest unfold in front of your eyes with this incredible 3D expedition! Visit the tropical rainforest of the Natural Heritage Site Guanacaste and meet the iguanas, deadly snakes and capuchin monkeys, as well as being introduced to the world s last primitive and indigenous race: The Maleku Indians. Covering 100,000 hectares and containing 200 metre-tall mountains, this incredible place is home to more than 230,000 species that thrive in this incredible landscape.