The bluffs are big and the stakes are high when six of the Travel Channel's "World Poker Tour" champions face off at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for a chance to win serious cash and a seat in the $8.6 million Tournament of Champions. Expert commentary reveals the pro strategies of Gus Hansen, Juha Helppi, Chris Karagulleyan, Howard Lederer, Ron Rose and Jose Rosenkrantz, while multiple cameras capture the tension, triumph and defeat.