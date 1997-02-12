After a grizzly-bear poacher named Hanaghan kills her fiance and fellow Fish & Wildlife Deptartment officer, Julie Clayton sets out to track the killer down and discover why the FBI is keeping its case secret from her. She is joined in her quest by Rollins, a police detective fresh out of alcohol-dependency rehabilitation.
|Mädchen Amick
|Julie Clayton
|Graham Greene
|Nick Rollins
|Adrian Pasdar
|Hanaghan
|Robert Costanzo
|Stu Sachen
|Richard Joseph Paul
|Don Powell
|Daniel Kash
|David Boyd
