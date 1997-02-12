1997

Wounded

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 12th, 1997

Studio

Keystone Pictures

After a grizzly-bear poacher named Hanaghan kills her fiance and fellow Fish & Wildlife Deptartment officer, Julie Clayton sets out to track the killer down and discover why the FBI is keeping its case secret from her. She is joined in her quest by Rollins, a police detective fresh out of alcohol-dependency rehabilitation.

Cast

Mädchen AmickJulie Clayton
Graham GreeneNick Rollins
Adrian PasdarHanaghan
Robert CostanzoStu Sachen
Richard Joseph PaulDon Powell
Daniel KashDavid Boyd

Images