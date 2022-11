Not Available

Looking back at the 1983 World Rally Championship season the quality of the field and the array of stunning cars is simply breathtaking. Besides defending champ Walter Röhrl and eventual victor Hannu Mikkola, there were no fewer than six past or future champions in the field: Stig Blomqvist, Markku Alen, Ari Vatanen, Timo Salonen, Miki Biasion, Björn Waldegård and Juha Kankkunen.