WRC 1995 - FIA World Rally Championship

his year has, rightly, gone down in rallying history as one of the most memorable championship chases ever - and now you can experience it all on DVD. The 1995 title hunt went down to the wire before the incredible Colin McRae was crowned the youngest-ever World Rally Champion and the first Brit to hold the coveted title. This extensive review brings you the best action from every round, inside information on teams and drivers and loads of unbelievable on-board footage. This is a magnificent way to remember the great McRae, recalling the motorsport legend at his very, very best.