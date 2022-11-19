WRC 2009 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

Follow the dramatic championship battle between Sebastien Loeb and his fierce rival Mikko Hirvonen - with the flying Finn determined to wrestle away the title French legend Loeb has held for the past five years, and the pair trading blows at every rally. The knife-edged title tussle ended in spectacular style, with Citroen's Loeb and Ford's Hirvonen separated by a single point as they began the final event of the year. Loeb would secure an amazing sixth World Championship title in a row, but would have to fight Hirvonen right down the last day. The official review brings you extensive coverage of this season-long campaign, plus the turbulent year endured by Ford's Jari-Matti Latvala, the return of Petter and Henning Solberg, the story of rising stars like Evgeny Novikov and Sebastien Ogier, guest stars like Formula One racer Kimi Raikkonen and many car-wrecking crashes - including Loeb's title-threatening encounter with a tree stump!