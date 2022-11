Not Available

The 2011 FIA World Rally Championship saw the dawn of a new era, and delivered more action than ever! It was a year of down-to-the-wire finishes, massive crashes, bitter rivalries and outstanding performances, plus a title battle that ran to the very last rally of the season. With blistering action from every round, plenty of in-car footage, interviews and in-depth analysis, the official review is the comprehensive record of an unforgettable year.