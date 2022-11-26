WRC 2012 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

The Official Review of the 2012 World Rally Championship has been a hole in collections… until now. With highlights of the action from Mexico, Portugal, Argentina, Finland, Great Britain, France and Spain, this review retells the story of the fortieth season of World Rally Championship. Sébastien Loeb's grip on the title – his ninth successive WRC crown – never really looked in doubt despite a few wobbles along the way. It was a fitting end to a WRC career that had seen the Frenchman reign supreme in a way nobody else had ever managed. Packed with stunning footage from thrilling rounds, this review will have you on the edge of your seat from the moment the first stage starts until the final pop of the champagne cork. Get ready for sensational tyre-shredding action from the 2012 FIA World Rally Championship.