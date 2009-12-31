2009

Wreckage

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2009

Studio

Xanthus Pictures

Jared, Kate, Rick, and Jessica find themselves stranded in a wreckage yard after their car breaks down during a drag race. Meanwhile, the sheriff's office receives notice that a convict escaped from a local state prison. As the teenagers mysteriously disappear one by one, the killer grows hungry and the thriller continues to unravel.

Cast

Justin AllenDeputy Riley
Mike ErwinJared
Kelly KrugerJessica
Jordan Yale LevineJimmy
Scoot McNairyFrank Jeffries
Roger PerrySheriff Macabee

View Full Cast >

Images