Jared, Kate, Rick, and Jessica find themselves stranded in a wreckage yard after their car breaks down during a drag race. Meanwhile, the sheriff's office receives notice that a convict escaped from a local state prison. As the teenagers mysteriously disappear one by one, the killer grows hungry and the thriller continues to unravel.
|Justin Allen
|Deputy Riley
|Mike Erwin
|Jared
|Kelly Kruger
|Jessica
|Jordan Yale Levine
|Jimmy
|Scoot McNairy
|Frank Jeffries
|Roger Perry
|Sheriff Macabee
