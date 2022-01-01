1993

Wrestling Ernest Hemingway

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 16th, 1993

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Frank, a retired Irish seaman, and Walter, a retired Cuban barber, are two lonely old men trapped in the emptiness of their own lives. When they meet in a park Frank is able to start a conversation after several attempts. They begin to spend time together and become friends. But because of their different characters they often quarrel with each other and finally seperate after Frank misbehaves to Walter's friend Elaine.

Cast

Richard HarrisFrank
Shirley MacLaineHelen Cooney
Sandra BullockElaine
Marty BelafskyNed Ryan
Piper LaurieGeorgia
Micole MercurioBernice

View Full Cast >

Images