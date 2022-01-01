Wrestling Ernest Hemingway

Frank, a retired Irish seaman, and Walter, a retired Cuban barber, are two lonely old men trapped in the emptiness of their own lives. When they meet in a park Frank is able to start a conversation after several attempts. They begin to spend time together and become friends. But because of their different characters they often quarrel with each other and finally seperate after Frank misbehaves to Walter's friend Elaine.
|Richard Harris
|Frank
|Shirley MacLaine
|Helen Cooney
|Sandra Bullock
|Elaine
|Marty Belafsky
|Ned Ryan
|Piper Laurie
|Georgia
|Micole Mercurio
|Bernice
View Full Cast >