Not Available

Wrestling with Alligators

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    All that Maddy Hawkins has ever wanted was a family she could call her own. Even in 1959, the simplest things are difficult to find...Maddy, a street-wise teenage runaway, believes she has created this family with the women who live with her in an East Coast woman-only rooming house: Lulu, an eccentric silent-screen star; Claire, a beautiful, widowed French war bride; and Mary, a young artist.But as Maddy watches her newfound family fall apart, she begins to realize that some things in life are worth fighting for, and that the bonds of true friendship are the strongest bonds of all.

    Cast

    		Joely RichardsonClaire
    		Claire BloomLulu Fraker
    		Aleksa PalladinoMaddy Hawkins
    		Adrienne ShellyMary
    		Sam TrammellWill
    		Jay O. SandersRick

    View Full Cast >

    Images