Not Available

So how does a boy become a man? 1. By shooting a 12 point buck? 2. By joining a fraternity? 3. By dressing up like a knight and jousting other knights? 4. By having a mountaintop right-of-passage celebration with other men? The correct answer is: none of the above. A boy becomes a man when he puts childish things behind him and begins to act the way the Bible says a godly man should act. The Bible says that young men should be self-controlled and dignified (Titus 2:2,6). WRETCHED WORLDVIEW: BIBLICAL MANHOOD will encourage young males to rush toward adulthood and put childish things behind. No gimmicks. No silliness. No rights of passage. Just straight talk that will encourage young men to behave in a mature, God-honoring and Christ-exalting way. Includes a workbook with great cartoon characters demonstrating how to be an adult. Just kidding. No cartoons.